 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

McKee, Hazel I, 80. Tulsa, Homemaker

  • 0

McKee, Hazel I, 80. Tulsa, Homemaker. Died Sunday, October 23. Viewing Noon til 8 pm Friday. Visitation 5-7pm Friday and Service 11 am Saturday, all at Moore's Southlawn. Moore's Southlawn

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert