McIntosh, Michael Anthony, 65. Sperry, home builder. Died Tuesday, April 25. Visitation will be 1 to 8 pm, Sunday, April 30, at Moore's Memory Chapel Tulsa, OK. Funeral service will be held 1 pm, Monday, May 1, at Oakhurst Indian Fellowship Church in Tulsa, OK. Moore's Memory Chapel
