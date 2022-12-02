McGranahan, Mary C., 90. Tulsa, Homemake

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

McGranahan, Mary C., 90. Tulsa, Homemaker. Died Tuesday, November 29, 2022. A Rosary will be held 7:00 p.m., on Friday, then a Funeral Mass, will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Saturday, both services will held at Church of St. Mary. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel

