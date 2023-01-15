 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

McGranahan, Betty J., 85. Tulsa

McGranahan, Betty J., 85. Tulsa, Homemaker. Died Thursday, January 12. Memorial service 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 20 at St. John's Episcopal Church. Ninde Brookside | Mosaic

