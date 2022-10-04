McGivern, Kathleen K., 73. Tulsa, Retire

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

McGivern, Kathleen K., 73. Tulsa, Retired Accounting Manager with Eagle Redi Mix. Died Saturday, October 1. A Rosary will be held at 6:00 p.m., on Thursday, then a Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 a.m., on Friday, both services will be at Church of the Madalene. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel

