McGee, Charles B., 90. Tulsa

McGee, Charles B., 90. Tulsa, Relocation Specialist-Navy Reserve. Died Friday, December 09, 2022. Viewing 8AM-8PM Saturday, Visitation 4PM-6PM Saturday at Moore's Southlawn Chapel Funeral Mass 11AM Monday December 19, 2022 Church Of The Madelene . Moore Southlawn Chapel

