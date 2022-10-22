 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

McElyea, Chris, 61. Sand Springs, City o

McElyea, Chris, 61. Sand Springs, City of Tulsa Inspector. Died Monday, October 17. Visitation Sunday, 3-5pm at Legacy Chapel-Woodland Memorial Park, Sand Springs. Funeral services Monday, 10am at Harvest Church, 1601 W. 4th St., Sand Springs. Dillon Funeral Service

