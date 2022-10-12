 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

(McDonald) Britt, Karen Jean, 81. Sand

(McDonald) Britt, Karen Jean, 81. Sand Springs, Executive Assistant. Died Monday, October 3. Funeral Services are scheduled on Friday, at 2 p.m., at Osage Hills Christian Church in Tulsa, with interment in Woodland Memorial Park Cemetery in Sand Springs. Visitation will be at Green Hill Funeral Home in Sapulpa from 3-7 p.m. on Thursday. Green Hill Funeral Home

