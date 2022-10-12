(McDonald) Britt, Karen Jean, 81. Sand Springs, Executive Assistant. Died Monday, October 3. Funeral Services are scheduled on Friday, at 2 p.m., at Osage Hills Christian Church in Tulsa, with interment in Woodland Memorial Park Cemetery in Sand Springs. Visitation will be at Green Hill Funeral Home in Sapulpa from 3-7 p.m. on Thursday. Green Hill Funeral Home
