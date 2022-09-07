 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

McCullough, LK, 75

From the Tulsa neighbors: Obituaries for September 7 series
  • Updated
  • 0

Collinsville. McCullough, LK, 75. Co-Owner of Linen King and Navy Veteran. Died Friday, August 12. Memorial services will be 11:00 am, Saturday, September 10, 2022 at the Collinsville Veterans Community Center. Collinsville Dolton Funeral Home

