McCullough, Amer Lee, 84. Tulsa, CEO

McCullough, Amer Lee, 84. Tulsa, CEO Heater Systems. Died Monday, November 7. Celebration of Life Service will be 10:00 AM, Saturday at Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel. Floral Haven Funeral Home

