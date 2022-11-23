 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

McCoy, Harry Walter, 65. Broken Arrow

McCoy, Harry Walter, 65. Broken Arrow, Ammunition's Specialist, U.S. Army . Died Friday, November 18. Funeral Service will be 10:00 am, Friday at Floral Haven Chapel. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to service. Floral Haven Funeral Home

