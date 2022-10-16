 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

McCormick, Milton Edward, 67. Broken Arrow, retired U.S. Army Sergeant First Class. Died Thursday, October 13. Visitation 6 - 8 p.m., Tuesday, Leonard-Marker Funeral Home, Bixby. Service 10 a.m., Wednesday, Leonard-Marker Funeral Home Chapel, Bixby. Leonard-Marker

