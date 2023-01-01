 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

McClure, Norma Lee, 78. Bristow

  • 0

McClure, Norma Lee, 78. Bristow, Homemaker. Died Thursday, December 29th. Visitation Monday 5:00 - 7:00 PM at Moore Southlawn Chapel. Funeral Tuesday, January 3rd 10:00 AM at North Sheridan Church of Christ. Moore Southlawn Funeral Home

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert