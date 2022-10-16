 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

McCleary, Joan Marie, 87. Tulsa

McCleary, Joan Marie, 87. Tulsa, Retired RN Certified Diabetes Educator. Died Thursday, September 15. Rosary will be 7:00 p.m., Friday, October 21, and Mass of Christian burial will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, October 22, both at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church. Cremation Society of Oklahoma

