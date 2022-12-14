 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

McCann, M. Virginia "Ginny", 85. Tulsa,

McCann, M. Virginia "Ginny", 85. Tulsa, religious education director. Died Thursday, December 8. Rosary 6:30 pm Wednesday, Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel and Funeral Mass 11 am Thursday, Church of the Resurrection. Fitzgerald Ivy

