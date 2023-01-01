McCallum, Wanda "June" Junell, 87. Broke

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

McCallum, Wanda "June" Junell, 87. Broken Arrow, Licensed Practical Nurse. Died Thursday, December 22. Funeral Service: Thursday, January 5th at Rhema Chapel in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma at 1:00PM. Hayhurst Funeral Home

