McCall, Charles, 94. Tulsa, Veteran and

McCall, Charles, 94. Tulsa, Veteran and Physician. Died Saturday, December 24. Memorial service 11am Saturday, January 7, at Southern Hills Baptist Church. Bixby-South Tulsa Funeral Service

