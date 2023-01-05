 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

McCabe, Bettie L., 96. Tulsa, Homemaker.

  • 0

McCabe, Bettie L., 96. Tulsa, Homemaker. Died Saturday, December 31,. Celebration of Life, 1pm, Saturday,at Montreau, Tulsa. Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home (918) 663-2233

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert