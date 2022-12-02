 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Maxwell, Johnny L., 75. Tulsa Residence, Middle School Principal. Died Saturday, November 26, 2022. Services are Friday, 1:00pm, Paradise Baptist Church. Jack's Memory Chapel

