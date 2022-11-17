 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Mauzey, Ruth, Imogene. Sapulpa, Boeing

Mauzey, Ruth, Imogene. Sapulpa, Boeing for 38 years. Died Sunday, November 13, 2022. Visitation 4:00pm-6:00pm, Friday at Traditions Funeral Chapel in Kellyville. Graveside services will be 10:00 am, Saturday at Mounds Cemetery in Mounds, Oklahoma. Traditions Funeral and Cremation Services, 35 S. Main, Kellyville, OK, 918-247-7373.

