Maulsby, Betty Rea Robertson, 93. Stigler, Oklahoma. Died February 23, 2023. Funeral Services will be held at Mallory Chapel in Stigler at 10:00 am on Friday. Interment will follow at Antioch Cemetery . Mallory-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory of Stigler
