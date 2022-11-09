 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Matthews, Jesse "Pops", 78. Broken Arrow

Matthews, Jesse "Pops", 78. Broken Arrow, US Army Veteran and Painting Contractor. Died Monday, November 7. Graveside will be 2:30pm, Thursday, at Ft. Gibson National Cemetery. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow

