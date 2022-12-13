 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Matteson, Mary Helen, 81. Tulsa

Matteson, Mary Helen, 81. Tulsa, Executive Assistant. Died Friday, December 9. Memorial service will be held Saturday, 10:00am at Legacy Chapel-Woodland Memorial Park, Sand Springs, OK. Dillon Funeral Service

