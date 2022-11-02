 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Massey, Garry Leon, 62. Okmulgee

  • 0

Massey, Garry Leon, 62. Okmulgee, Delivery driver. Died October 25. Visitation will be 5-7pm Thursday at Moore's Memory Chapel Tulsa, OK. Celebration of Life will be 2pm Saturday at Liberty Heights Free Will Baptist Church Bixby, OK.. Moore's Memory Chapel

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert