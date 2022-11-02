Massey, Garry Leon, 62. Okmulgee, Delivery driver. Died October 25. Visitation will be 5-7pm Thursday at Moore's Memory Chapel Tulsa, OK. Celebration of Life will be 2pm Saturday at Liberty Heights Free Will Baptist Church Bixby, OK.. Moore's Memory Chapel
