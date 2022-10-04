Mason, Loren Morgan, 78. Tulsa, Biologis

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Mason, Loren Morgan, 78. Tulsa, Biologist U.S. Army Corp of Engineers. Died Thursday, September 29. Visitation will be 5-7 pm, Wednesday, at Floral Haven. Funeral Service will be 10 am, Thursday, at Floral Haven Chapel. Floral Haven Funeral Home

