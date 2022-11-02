 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Maslanka, Jean, 97. Tulsa, OK, Retouch

Maslanka, Jean, 97. Tulsa, OK, Retouch Artist. Died Wednesday, October 26. Visitation will be held Tuesday,, 2022 from 5-7 PM. Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 3:00 PM at Floral Haven Funeral Home with Pastor Kirk Voth officiating. Interment will follow at Floral Haven Memorial Gardens - Garden of Prophets. Floral Haven Funeral Home

