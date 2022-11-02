Maslanka, Jean, 97. Tulsa, OK, Retouch Artist. Died Wednesday, October 26. Visitation will be held Tuesday,, 2022 from 5-7 PM. Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 3:00 PM at Floral Haven Funeral Home with Pastor Kirk Voth officiating. Interment will follow at Floral Haven Memorial Gardens - Garden of Prophets. Floral Haven Funeral Home
