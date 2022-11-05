 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Maslanka, Ann Wickstrom, 86. Tulsa

Maslanka, Ann Wickstrom, 86. Tulsa, Elementary School Teacher. Died Wednesday, November 2, 2022. Visitation, 5pm-7pm, Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home. Funeral Service, 3pm, Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at Christ United Methodist Church, Tulsa. www.moorefuneral.com

