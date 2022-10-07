 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Martin, Richard, 82. Tulsa, Information Technology. Died Sunday, October 2. Visitation will be held on Thursday, from 5-7 pm, at Floral Haven Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Friday, at 11:00 am, at Floral Haven Funeral Home - Rose Chapel. Interment will be at 2:30 pm, at Memorial Park Cemetery in Tulsa. Floral Haven Funeral Home

