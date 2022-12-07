 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Martin, Melton "Monroe", 96. Tulsa

Martin, Melton "Monroe", 96. Tulsa, Oklahoma, Chemical Engineer. Died 12/01/2022. Funeral Service: 10:00 AM, Thursday at Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma 74012. Floral Haven Funeral Home & Crematory, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma

