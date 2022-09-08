 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Marshall, Polly Ann, 87

From the Tulsa neighbors: Obituaries for September 8 series
  • Updated
  • 0

Tulsa. Marshall, Polly Ann, 87. Homemaker. Died Sunday, September 4. Visitation, Friday, from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Service, 11:00 a.m., Saturday, at Gethsemane Baptist Church. Burial, Green Acres Memorial Gardens. Jack's Memorial Chapel

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert