Marshall, John Edward, 96. Tulsa, personnel for American Airlines and a U.S. Army Air Corps veteran. Died Saturday, January 28. Viewing for family and friends Thursday, 10am to 8pm, at Moore Southlawn. The funeral will be 10am, Tuesday, at The Chapel of Saints Valley in Memorial Park Cemetery. Moore Southlawn Chapel
