Maroni, Fred, 91. Owasso, Salesman and Air Force veteran. Died Sunday, February 12. Visitation 5 to 8 pm, Wednesday, at Green Hill Funeral Home, Owasso. Graveside funeral service 2 pm, Thursday, at Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa. Green Hill Funeral Home of Owasso
