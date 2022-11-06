 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Marder, Roberta E., 84. Tulsa, OK

Marder, Roberta E., 84. Tulsa, OK, Clinical Social Worker. Died Sunday, October 30, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home

