Marcum, Terry Lee, 75

  • Updated
Marcum, Terry Lee, 75. Mounds, Aircraft Engineer; U.S. Air Force. Died Sunday, September 18. Celebration of Life Service will be 10:00am, Monday, September 26th at Floral Haven Chapel. Floral Haven Funeral Home

