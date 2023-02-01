 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Manning, Janice Marsha, 77. Tulsa

  • 0

Manning, Janice Marsha, 77. Tulsa, Tulsa Public School Teacher. Died Wednesday, January 25. Visitation will be 5-8 pm, Wednesday, February 1, at Moore's Southlawn, Tulsa. Funeral service will be 1 pm, Thursday, February 2, at Moore's Eastlawn Chapel, Tulsa.. Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert