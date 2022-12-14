 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Mangrum, Robert, 89. Broken Arrow, Navy Veteran, Aerospace Industry, Rockwell International. Died Thursday, December 8. Viewing: 12-8PM Thursday. Funeral Service: 11AM Friday, December at Hayhurst Chapel in Broken Arrow. Hayhurst Funeral Home

