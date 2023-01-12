 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Mangrum, Helen, 88. Broken Arrow

Mangrum, Helen, 88. Broken Arrow, Registered Nurse. Died Friday, December 30. Funeral Service: Thursday at 10:30AM St. Anne Catholic Church in Broken Arrow. Burial: Thursday at 2:30PM at Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Hayhurst Funeral Home

