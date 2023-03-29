Malone, Matthew Gregory, 66. Tulsa, Professor. Died Saturday, March 25. Visitation will be held from 5 - 7 pm, with a Rosary at 7 pm, on Wednesday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel. A Funeral Mass will be at 3:30 pm, on Thursday, at Church of Saint Mary. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel
