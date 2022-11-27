 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday the Tulsa World is partnering with Grigsby's Carpet Tile & Hardwood who will sponsor 3,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Go Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Malloy, James "Jimmy", 67. Tulsa, Retire

  • 0

Malloy, James "Jimmy", 67. Tulsa, Retired: Inventory Clerk, Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits. Died Saturday, November 19. Funeral Mass: 1:00 pm, Tuesday, November 29, 2022, Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Tulsa, OK . Moore's Eastlawn

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert