Malcom, Doris Carolyn, 78. Boerne, TX formerly of Tulsa, Register Nurse. Died Wednesday, October 26, 2022 . Funeral Service 2PM Friday .Visitation 1PM Friday. Both at Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel .
