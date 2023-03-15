Makhani, Mak, 85. Tulsa, Former Owner of American Foundry Group. Died Friday, March 10, 2023. A visitation will be held from 5pm-7pm, on Wednesday, with a Funeral Service at 1pm, on Friday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.