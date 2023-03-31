Makaula, Beverly Lorene (Wallace), 90 years. Tulsa, Retired caretaker. Died Saturday, March 25. Funeral service will be 10 am, Tuesday, at the Mobley-Groesbeck Chapel. Visitation will be 5-7 pm, Monday, at the funeral home. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs
