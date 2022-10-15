 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Maggard, Don, 77. Peggs, Former Peggs Fire Chief and business owner. Died Tuesday, October 11. Visitation will be Tuesday, at Hart Funeral Home from 10 am - 8 pm. Funeral will be held at Hart Funeral Home on Wednesday, at 10 am . Hart Funeral Home

