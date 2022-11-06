 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Magee, James M., 81. Tulsa, Owner of

  • 0

Magee, James M., 81. Tulsa, Owner of Airepair International. Died Tuesday, November 1st. Memorial Service will be 11:00 A.M., Friday, November 11, 2022 at Harvard Avenue Christian Church, Tulsa. Moore Southlawn Funeral Home

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert