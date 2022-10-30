 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Mack, Patricia Ann "Males", 81. Tulsa

Mack, Patricia Ann "Males", 81. Tulsa, Retired TPS Teacher. Died Tuesday, October 25. Funeral Service: Tuesday, 10:30, St. Catherines Catholic Church. Mark Griffith Memorial Funeral Home, Westwood.

