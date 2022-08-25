 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Mable Riser, Tulsa

Tulsa. Riser, Mable, 93. Accounting for American Airlines. Died Tuesday, August 23. A visitation will be held at Floral Haven Funeral home on Friday from 4-7 pm to honor Miss. Mable. Floral Haven Funeral Home

