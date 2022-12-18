 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Lyons, Jerry Wayne, 75. Broken Arrow

Lyons, Jerry Wayne, 75. Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, Broken Arrow Public Schools. Died 12/14/2022. Visitation: 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM, Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at Floral Haven Funeral Home.Funeral Service: 12:30 PM, Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel.. Floral Haven Funeral Home, 6500 S. 129th E. Ave., Broken Arrow, OK 74012, 918-252-2518

