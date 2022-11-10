 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Lyons, Janice Lea "Record", 70. Tulsa

Lyons, Janice Lea "Record", 70. Tulsa, Homemaker. Died Saturday November 5. Celebration of Life: Saturday at Mark Griffith Westwood Chapel, 10:00. Mark Griffith Memorial Funeral Home, Westwood.

