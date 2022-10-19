 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Luna, Jr., Edgebert Rosco, 91. Tulsa

Luna, Jr., Edgebert Rosco, 91. Tulsa, Retired US Military. Died Saturday, October 15. Visitation: 5 - 7 pm, Thursday, at Floral Haven Funeral Home. Funeral Service: 10 am, Friday, at Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel. Floral Haven Funeral Home and Cremation Service

