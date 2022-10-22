 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Lukeman, Susan, 64. Tulsa, .. Died

Lukeman, Susan, 64. Tulsa, .. Died Wednesday, October 19. A Rosary will be at 10:00 a.m., with a Funeral Mass to follow at 10:30 a.m., on Thursday, October 27, both services will be held at Saint Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel

