Lukeman, Susan, 64. Tulsa, .. Died Wednesday, October 19. A Rosary will be at 10:00 a.m., with a Funeral Mass to follow at 10:30 a.m., on Thursday, October 27, both services will be held at Saint Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel
